Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set up a central command control centre for first response and effective co-ordination required during 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD)-2025.

This control centre has been opened to provide appropriate information and support to the guests who will be in the capital city here to attend the PBD-2025.

It is expected that about 7,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) will be coming to Bhubaneswar for the event, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

Anyone can call 1929 to connect to the central command control centre and get appropriate response. An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is being developed to route calls pertaining to 18th PBD.

Personnel from Health & Family Welfare Department, TPCODL, WATCO, BSNL, Police, Fire Services, Tourism Department, Transport Department, BDA, BMC will be deployed in the central command control centre. These personnel will provide useful information and support to the guests.

The 18th PBD is scheduled to be held in the capital city here from January 8 to 10.