Bhubaneswar: The Sports and Youth Services Department of the state government in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has set up ‘Khelo India’ centres in all 30 districts of Odisha.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated the newly-built Khelo India centres through videoconference today.

“The Khelo India centres have been set up under the Khelo India initiative of the Union Government. As per the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the centres have been established in all 30 districts of Odisha to provide better sports infrastructure at the grassroot,” said the Minister.

The newly-established Khelo India Centres have proper infrastructure for sports like football, volleyball, hockey, kho kho, kabaddi and athletics. The centres will provide the necessary facilities to the budding athletes at the grassroot, he added.

“The state government will provide annual grants of Rs 5 lakh to each of these Khelo India centres for their proper management,” said the Minister.