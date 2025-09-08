

Bhubaneswar: Security was beefed up as raids were initiated by the Commissionerate Police to evict non-students today from the Vani Vihar campus of Utkal University amid rising concerns of law and order.

Codenamed 'Operation Bluestar', the evacuation began around 10.30 am on Hostels 1,2,3 and 5 with an aim to make the university campus free of outsiders.

As per reports, the drive was carried out after an earlier deadline to vacate the campus was violated and presence of outsiders was still witnessed on the university premises. With senior officials at the helm, three platoon police force were deployed to prevent any untoward situation.

In a notice dated 06.09.2025, the Registrar of Utkal University had informed that the Mens' Hostels were facing severe security challenges, including arise an unauthorize access by not-students, late night disturbances and instance of altercations giving rise to law and order situations. As these incidents disrupt academic environment and the hostel administration, evacuation process of students from Gents Hostel 1,

2, 3 & 5 of Utkal University will take place on 08.09.2025 from 10.30 onwards, the letter read.

The drive was led by 5 ACPs, 4 IICs and 13 SIs with Zone 5 ACP Biswaranjan Senapati acting as the Executive Magistrate. PG Cpuncil halted all classes till 1.30 pm.

To meet any eventuality, Director of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar was requested separately to depute an an ambulance with first-aid facilities. Assistant Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar was requested separately to provide Fire Fighting Unit with portable fire extinguisher to the above place to meet any emergency.

It was further announced that a temporary detention center will function at RO, Bhubaneswar. In case of arrest, the arrestees will be shifted to the temporary detention center for detention. One officer of Saheed Nagar PS along with one section of force provided by RI, Bhubaneswar shall guard the arrestees. They will

prepare a list of the arrested persons in duplicate with full address and copy of the same be sent to DIB for

record.

Arrangements were also made for PCR vehicles to move around the campus and inform all officers and staff about the arrangements.

Earlier, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj had directed Utkal University to ban non-students from entering Vani Vihar campus with an aim to restore order and academic focus. The move was in response to the recent unrest at Gopabandhu Hostel and growing concerns over unauthorised individuals disrupting campus life. The Minister had asked the Vice-Chancellor to impose a strict ban on entry of non-students on the campus in order to ensure that there is no unwanted disruption in the academic environment.