Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has released a detailed set of guidelines to ensure a noise-free and environmentally friendly Diwali celebration across the state this year. The directive aims to curb air and noise pollution and promote the use of eco-friendly green crackers.

As per the OSPCB directive, the bursting of firecrackers will only be allowed between 7 pm and 9 pm. Firecrackers producing sound levels above 125 decibels have been strictly prohibited.

The Board has also restricted the use of firecrackers in parks, silence zones, and within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, religious places, and courts. Only green crackers certified by regulatory authorities will be permitted, and these must be used only in open spaces.

Residential areas, roads, and crowded public places have been declared off-limits for firecracker bursting. Children under the age of 10 years have been barred from handling high-decibel fireworks. The Board further advised to wear cotton clothes to minimise the risk of burns and keep water and sand nearby while bursting crackers.

People have also been asked to avoid lighting fireworks by hand and not to re-ignite any that fail to burst. Proper disposal of used crackers and cleaning of the surrounding area have been emphasised. The OSPCB has also urged citizens to maintain distance from the elderly and animals, and to wear protective goggles for eye safety.

Violations of these guidelines will invite strict legal action under The Orissa Fire Crackers and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act, 1958, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The public has been encouraged to report any breaches to local authorities.