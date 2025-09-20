Bangiriposi/Baripada: Intensifying efforts to crack down on smuggling of drugs across the State, police have arrested six persons and seized over one quintal ganja from their possession in Bangiriposi in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The accused were nabbed with the contraband during routine police checking at Duarsuni ghat stretch on NH 49 on Friday. Their identities have not been ascertained yet.

As per reports, Bangiriposi police were checking vehicles on the highway when they halted a car bearing registration number OD05P3375. But instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away leading to suspicions of foul play. Police pursued the car but in an attempt to escape, the driver panicked and rammed the vehicle into a stationary truck near Dalagobinda temple.

While four people were immediately held with ganja, their two aides who were assisting them in the smuggling in another vehicle tried to escape but were apprehended within minutes. Police seized the two vehicles and over one quintal ganja from the possesssion of the accused persons.

Confirming the development, Bangiriposi IIC Birendra Kumar Senapati said six persons have been arrested. All of them are from Phulbani. The vehicles being used for drug trafficking have also been seized. The overal estimate of the seized cannabis will be assessed shortly," he added.