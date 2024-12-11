Keonjhar: Tension prevailed after over 10 prasad shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out near Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The mishap took place near Gate number 2 of the popular shrine.

As per reports, the fire broke out late in the night damaging prasad items worth lakhs. Though the reason behind the short circuit is not known yet, it is suspected that a short circuit in the vicinity could have led to the spread of fire as the shops have been set up in close proximity to one another and in an unstructured manner.

Fire services on getting information, reached the spot and tried to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.