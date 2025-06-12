Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,130 meritorious students from schools across Odisha have been felicitated with the Agrayodhi Award 2025.

Launched in 2020, the Agrayodhi Award has become a trendsetting initiative aimed at motivating students and celebrating the academic achievements of schools.

The award is conferred upon students who secure 95 per cent and above marks in the Board Examinations in Odisha.

Grand ceremonies were held at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Jeypore to felicitate the meritorious students.

Each event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and school authorities, creating an atmosphere of pride and celebration.

This year, MGM RL Scholarship was launched in association with Aakash Institute and Sambad Digital. The scholarship worth Rs 10 lakh will benefit five meritorious students, supporting them in their higher education journey.

"This felicitation and the announcement of the scholarship have truly inspired us. It motivates us to aim higher and makes us feel recognized and valued," said an elated recipient.

The Agrayodhi Award and the MGM RL Scholarship will reinforce the importance of academic achievement and pave the way for students in Odisha to pursue excellence with pride and purpose.