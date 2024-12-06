Bhubaneswar: Over 12 lakh job aspirants have been registered in the government's employment exchange offices in Odisha in the last five years, of them 2274 have been appointed so far.

Replying to Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain informed the House that the employment exchange is functional in all 30 districts of the state and unemployed youth registered at offices are being constantly informed about employment as per the rule.

"A total of 12,13,924 youth qualifying the HSC, CHSE, Graduation, Master's degree, and technical education have been registered at district employment exchange in last five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 as on October 31, 2024 and awaiting for jobs on Live Register," the Minister told the House.

Of the total registered candidates, 2274 have been offered jobs in various sectors of the state government, he said.

Here's the list of the number of Live Register candidates as on 31.10.2024.