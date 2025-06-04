Baripada/Betnoti: Police, in a joint raid today, rescued over 300 cattle from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district while being transported to West Bengal.

The raid was carried out by the combined efforts of Morada, Baisinga, Badasahi and Rasgovindpur police in Govindraipur village of Kalama panchayat which comes under the jurisdiction of Baisinga police in Betnoti block.

According to preliminary reports, the cows were being transported to bordering West Bengal when police rescued them. Sources said the cattle would be sent to a goshala (cow shelter). Investigation is still underway to ascertain if the cows were being smuggled or not.

Further details are awaited.