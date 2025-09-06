Bhubaneswar: The Paper-III of the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 has been rescheduled in view of the immersion ceremony of the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Odisha.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board today issued a notification in this regard today.

The Paper-III (Physics & Chemistry) of the CPSE-2024 was scheduled to be held from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm on October 4. However, the paper has been rescheduled to October 6 in view of the upcoming ‘Durga Puja Bhasani’ in some major cities in the state, said the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

The Paper-III of the CPSE-2024 will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on October 6, it added.

However, the schedule for the other two prepares of the police recruitment examination will remain unchanged.

The Paper-I (General English & Odia Language) and Paper-II (General Studies) of the CPSE-2024 will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm respectively on October 5, said the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

“The candidates can download their admit cards and know details about the examination centres and schedule by visiting Odisha Police website (odishapolice.gov.in) from September 20 onwards,” it added.