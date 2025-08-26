Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s international wheelchair fencer and national gold medalist Pujaswini Nayak has been selected to represent India at the prestigious 2025 Para Fencing World Championship scheduled to be held in South Korea from September 2 to 7.

Over the past five years, Nayak has brought laurels to the state by winning as many as 33 medals at the national level. Her consistent performance has earned her a place in India’s contingent for the upcoming international sporting event.

To support her participation at the international stage, the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹11,87,031 under the BBSY scheme. The funds will be utilised for the purchase of FIE-approved international-standard wheelchair fencing equipment, which is not available locally.

The Odisha government reiterated its commitment to empowering para-athletes and ensuring that they receive every possible opportunity to showcase their talent on the global platform.