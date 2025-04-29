Bhubaneswar: In a significant step toward inclusive and sustainable agricultural development, the Government of Odisha signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation. The collaboration aims to promote AI-enabled applications, precision farming, climate-smart innovations, and improved productivity in the dairy and fisheries sectors.

Per official sources, the multi-year partnership will focus on technical support, research, and the on-ground implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices across the State.

The initiative is being led by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department (FARDD). It will drive science-based interventions to foster resilience and productivity in Odisha’s agriculture sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo described the MoU as a major step toward building “future-ready agriculture” in Odisha. “This partnership reaffirms the State Government’s commitment to invest in knowledge, innovation, and partnerships that uplift farmers across Odisha,” he said.

Alkesh Wadhwani, Director of Poverty Alleviation at the Gates Foundation, emphasised the collaboration underscores the Foundation’s continued support for a resilient and inclusive future for Odisha’s farmers. “This alliance will bring together innovation and large-scale adoption, positioning Odisha at the forefront of climate-smart agricultural growth,” he added.

As part of the initiative, the Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha was also launched. This platform will bring together Government agencies, research institutions, start-ups, NGOs, civil society, farmer groups, and the private sector to accelerate the adoption and innovation of climate-smart technologies and strategies.

The event also saw the release of a Scoping Report Series titled “Data-Driven Prioritisation of Districts for Climate-Smart Agriculture in Odisha”, prepared by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP). The report provides a district-level assessment of climate risks, resource use patterns, and agricultural emissions, serving as a foundation for district-level climate action plans and the implementation of tailored climate-smart practices.

Additionally, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) released a report titled “Transforming Fallow Lands: An Impact Evaluation of the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management Program in Odisha (CRFM).”

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment also unveiled the Odisha Agriculture Statistics 2023–24, a comprehensive data-driven overview of the state’s agricultural activities. The statistical compendium serves as a vital tool for informed policy-making.

The event was attended by senior officials including Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary, FARDD, and Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, DAFE.