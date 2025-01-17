Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Energy Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar. This collaboration seeks to advance cutting-edge research and innovation in renewable energy technologies while bolstering workforce capabilities in the energy sector.

The initiative aligns with Odisha’s vision of achieving sustainability and India’s national Net-Zero emissions target by 2070. It aims to position Odisha as a leader in renewable energy innovation, addressing key challenges in decarbonisation and energy security while contributing to India's energy transition goals and embark on the journey towards ‘VIKSIT ODISHA’.

The partnership will focus on developing advanced solutions in Solar, Wind, Hydro, and Waste-to-Energy technologies. It will also explore innovations in energy storage systems, including the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Pumped Storage Projects (PSP), and Green Hydrogen technologies.

Additionally, the collaboration will foster research in Microgrid Technology utilizing Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) sources, energy-efficient building designs, grid integration strategies, and climate sciences.

Capacity-building initiatives form a key component of the partnership, featuring professional training programs and student and faculty exchange opportunities. These efforts aim to cultivate a globally competitive workforce equipped to address emerging challenges in the renewable energy domain.

The MoU signing coincides with the visit of Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to India from January 14 to 18, 2025. The visit, which celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, underscores the strong partnership between the two nations. Singapore has further extended its support as the first Country Partner for the flagship event Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29.

The MoU exchange ceremony, held in presence of the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was also attended by key dignitaries, including Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Transport & Second Minister for Finance, Singapore, Chee Hong Tat, Deputy CM of Odisha, KV Singh Deo and Deputy CM of Odisha, Prabhati Parida along with senior officials from NTU, Singapore, IIT Bhubaneswar, and the Odisha Government.