Sundargarh: A young patient died after reportedly falling from the third floor of a hospital in Odisha's Sundargarh district today. He was identified as Anil Soreng of Dainidihi village within Sundargarh Sadar limits. While the exact cause of death is not established yet, Anil's mother alleged that he died due to medical negligence as no one came to rescue her son despite hanging from the roof edge and calling for help for over half an hour.

As per reports, Anil was admitted to Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital on Sunday afternoon. He was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today. Eager to go back home, Anil kept asking his mother to leave the hospital before the scheduled time. When his mother asked him to wait, he became restless and went to the terrace. On seeing his mother follow him, he turned back but tripped and fell off the roof. However, he managed to hold on to the roof ledge. Clinging on for almost half an hour, Anil kept shouting but no one from the hospital came to his rescue. Unable to hold on any longer, his hands slipped and he fell, dying on the spot.

Alleging medical negligence, Anil's mother Ilisaba Soreng claimed that despite calling for help for half an hour, no one from the hospital came to her son's rescue. Even the people who had gathered on seeing Anil hanging from the terrace projection were mere spectators, she said.

Hospital authorities had not commented on the incident till reports last came in.