Bhubaneswar: The In-charge of Odisha PCC Ajoy Kumar and former President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Kumar Patnaik are in the soup as fraud charges have been levelled against them.

Based on a complaint filed by Ashutosh Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police lodged a case at the Bharatpur Police Station against Kumar and Patnaik under Section 120-B, 420, 506 and 34 of IPC. The police also filed the case against the State Congress leader Biswaranjan Mohanty.

In his complaint, the complainant mentioned he has been into the business for supply of LED TVs and vehicles for campaigning purposes. During the General Elections 2024 the complainant had a business discussion with the Odisha PCC In-Charge and the then OPCC President. The deal was finalised at ₹1.50 crore.

Mohapatra, the complainant, further stated the two leaders gave him an advance of ₹8 lakh and assured him to pay the balance ₹1.42 crore, once the election concludes.

When the complainant met the two Congress leaders after the election and asked them to pay the balance amount, they asked him to meet in their residence. But the complainant insisted them to pay the rest ₹1.42 crore immediately. Kumar and Patnaik threatened the complainant upon the insistence and stated he cannot do any harm to them.

Again, the complainant insisted for the immediate payment. At that moment, Mohanty, who was present at the spot, kicked Mohaptara and threatened the complainant by saying that he will be killed by Bihari goons if the demand for the balance amount continues.

The complainant initially knocked the doors of the Bharatpur Police Station to file an FIR. But, the case could not be registered.

Mohapatra approached the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class for an intervention when he found the case has not been registered against the three Congress leaders. Following the directive of the JMFC court, the Bharatpur Police lodged a case in this matter.

Mohapatra stated in his complaint that the three Congress leaders had made a conspiracy and grabbed the money sanctioned to him through the All India Congress Committee (AICC).