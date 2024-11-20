Bhubaneswar: While two persons were arrested for allegedly poaching a leopard in Odisha's Nuapada district and consuming its meat, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda today appealed to the people to ostracize such tiger eaters.

The official has called upon citizens to shun such practices. He emphasized that such behaviour has no place in a civilized society and termed it unacceptable.

Nanda urged people to isolate those involved in such activities and spread awareness. He reiterated that those indulging in such practices do not belong in a progressive society.

Notably, the Forest officials have arrested the accused, identified as Pustam Chinda (58) and Hrusikesh Chinda (40) of Deodhara under Komna police limits, for allegedly cooking and eating the leopard meat after killing the big cat.

As per reports, the accused and their associates had laid a trap to hunt wild boars near the forest in Deodhara village. However, a leopard fell into the trap.

Subsequently, they killed the leopard and consumed its meat.

Though two of the accused were arrested, two others managed to escape.