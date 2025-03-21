Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) for massive misappropriation of government funds for cricket betting and gaming applications.

Khetramohan Nayak, the PEO at Radhadeipur Gram Panchayat under Sanakhemundi Block in Ganjam district, was arrested for allegedly embezzling the government money to the tune of Rs 43,01,640 from CFC, SFC, PDS and OAP accounts of the Gram Panchayat by abusing his office position and forging signature of Sarpanch through cheques from accounts in Axis Bank and Canara Bank of Digapahandi Branch, Ganjam.

Nayak was posted as the PEO in July 2024. He allegedly misappropriated the government funds for betting on cricket and gaming applications.

The Berhampur Vigilance filed a case in this connection under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018/316(5)/336(3)/338/340(2) BNS.