Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) on charges of misappropriation of government funds in cricket betting.

Debananda Sagar, currently under suspension, is a former PEO of Podapadar and Talnegi Gram Panchayats under Thuamul-Rampur Block in Kalahandi district.

He was arrested for allegedly embezzling government money to the tune of Rs.3.26 crore (Rs.1,71,86,342/- from Talnegi GP and Rs.1,55,00,758/- from Podapadar GP) under 15 CFC and 5th SFC accounts of the two GPs by abusing his official power and forging signature of Sarpanch of the above GPs through cheques and on-line transfer using P.F.M.S. (Public Finance Management System), to his personal account at S.B.I., Dharamgarh Bazar Branch, Kalahandi district.

Debananda was posted as the PEO at Talnegi G.P on July 4, 2026. He was also I/c PEO of Podapadar GP in addition to Talnegi GP. He allegedly started misappropriating government funds from both the GPs and used it for cricket betting through online portal FAIRPLAY between May 5, 2018 and March 17, 2022.

In 2023, he was booked by Vigilance for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.04 crore while he was the PEO in Badachhatrang, Birikot and Pahadpadar GPs under Lanjigarh Block in Kalahandi district. Following the allegation, he was placed under suspension.

During investigation, the Vigilance unearthed the suspended PEO's role in misappropriation of government funds while he was the PEO of Podapadar and Talnegi GPs. Following preliminary probe, the anti-graft wing registered two more cases under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the corrupt PEO.