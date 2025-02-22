Nuapada: On charges of misappropriating Government funds of ₹7,20,981, a Panchayat Executive Officer and brother were held today.

The Odisha Vigilance arrested Satybrata Baral, PEO of Ghuchaguda gram panchayat under Sinapali block in Nuapada district and brother Uttam Baral for the embezzlement. They carried out the misappropriation of CFC and SFC funds in conspiracy with Bijaylaxmi Baral, Sarapanch of Kureswar Gram Panchayat and Barun Das, PEO of Kureswar gram panchayat.

Vigilance official sources said per the investigation, the accused misappropriated the entire funds without executing the works in Kureswar gram panchayat. The funds were meant for installment of high mast light, repair and maintenance of street lights, supply of gym equipment in park in the gram panchayat during 2024-2025.

The official sources added ₹4.2 lakh was credited to the accounts of the Baral brothers who are the sons of Bijaylaxmi Baral, the Sarpanch.

The remaining amount ₹3,00,981 was credited to the account of Barun Das, PEO of Kureswar gram panchayat.

The Koraput Vigilance PS Case No 4 dated 21.02.2025 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a)PC (Amendment) Act, 2018/316(5)/61BNS has been registered against Satyabrata Baral, PEO of Guchaguda GP; Uttam Baral; Bijaylaxmi Baral, Sarapanch of Kureswar GP, and Barun Das, PEO of Kureswar G.P.

The Vigilance added further investigation in the case is going on.