Dhenkanal: A daring robbery attempt targeting Panchayat pension money was foiled on Wednesday near a nullah under Bhuban police limits in Dhenkanal district after the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) narrowly escaped with both his life and the cash.

According to reports, Ashutosh Nayak, Executive Officer of Balibo Panchayat, had withdrawn Rs 5.5 lakh from a branch of the ICICI Bank to distribute government allowance money among beneficiaries under various social security and pension schemes and was heading to the Panchayat office on his scooter on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., three miscreants on a black Pulsar motorcycle followed him from the NH-53 Anantapur Square and intercepted him near the Bekamoda nullah, close to Kanakhai village.

The robbers tried to snatch the cash bag, but Nayak, sensing danger, abandoned his scooter and jumped into the nullah to save himself and the money. The assailants also entered the watercourse and attempted to grab the bag, but the officer held on tightly.

Just then, a local farmer, Kusana Nayak from Pimpudia village under Sukinda block in Jajpur district, who was having lunch nearby, noticed the struggle. He immediately threw down his meal, grabbed a stick, and ran toward the spot, forcing the robbers to flee from the scene.

In the scuffle, the officer managed to pull off a mask from one of the assailants, revealing that he had a distinct facial mark, which may help police identify him.

Upon receiving information, Bhuban Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Questions have been raised as to why the officer was carrying such a large sum without police security.

Locals recalled that a similar loot of Rs 2 lakh had taken place at the same location last year when a Seva Kendra operator, Himanshu Shekhar Panda, was attacked.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the robbers, while the brave farmer and the quick-thinking officer have been hailed for their courage.