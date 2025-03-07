Bhubaneswar: The admission process for postgraduate (PG) courses in universities and colleges across Odisha for the 2025-26 academic year will commence soon.

The Higher Education Department of the state government has taken a decision for early completion of the PG admission process in the state.

The students can apply in the common application form (CAF) for admission into various PG courses. The CAF will be made available for the students from March 10, said the Higher Education Department today.

The applicants will have to appear in the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) to enroll themselves to the PG courses.

The students will be selected for the admission on the basis of their performance in the CPET, it added.

“The CPET is scheduled to be held in the first week of May. The selection will be done on the basis of the students’ performance in the CPET,” said the department.

The classes for various PG courses at universities and colleges across the state for the 2025-26 academic year are scheduled to begin by July 10, revealed the department.

“The state government has taken a decision for early completion of the admission process for PG courses. Early completion of the admission process will lead to timely examination and publication of results,” said the department.