Udala: Mystery shrouded the death of a girl whose body was found hanging from a tree in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district here today.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Khandei, a resident of Raibania village within Udala police limits. She was pursuing her postgraduation studies at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

As per reports, Rekha had come home four days before the incident took place. Her body was found hanging from a mango tree in her village on Friday morning. It is still uncertain as to what circumstances led to her death.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and have started investigation. Further details are awaited.