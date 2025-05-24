Bhubaneswar: In view of population growth in Bhubaneswar i, Odisha Government is planning to provide houses to people at affordable prices in the city.

With the increase of population as well as property rate in Bhubaneswar, the plans are afoot to expand the periphery of the city under Town Planning Scheme to provide houses at affordable prices, said Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

Speaking to reporters on affordable housing schemes, he said, "A house costs at least Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar. The state government is planning as to how people will avail houses (HIG, MIG and LIG types) between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 50 lakh price range. The houses will be built by the H&UD Department."

He said that people want to reside in Bhubaneswar Smart City with all amenities. The Chief Minister is reviewing the present situation and plans are being made accordingly.

"This government's main objective is 'Better Bhubaneswar and Great Bhubaneswar'. Considering the traffic congestion on almost all major routes, the government is mulling over removing traffic light systems. Replacing the system, flyovers will be constructed at traffic posts to improve traffic flow," the Minister said.

Besides, the plans are also being made to ply more city buses to improve the public transport system in the city.

"We are planning to transform Bhubaneswar smart city to smarter city. The plans made earlier by the Centre for the Smart City have not been fruitful. Therefore, the double-engine government is working with emphasis on this," he further said.