Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated measures for the construction of multiple instream storage structures, barrages and check dams in the downstream of Mahanadi river to provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to people.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Assembly today. Majhi made this revelation while replying to a query of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prasanta Behera in the House.

“The state government has taken steps for the construction of 17 check dams, 15 instream storage structures and 44 barrages in the downstream of Mahanadi to provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to the people of Odisha,” said Majhi, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio.

According to Majhi, the government in neighbouring Chhattisgarh has constructed several anicuts, barrages and irrigation projects in the upstream of Mahanadi. The Odisha government has opted for legal, administrative and political measures to tackle the situation.

Earlier, Behera, the legislator from Salipur constituency in Cuttack district, sought to know details regarding the barrages and irrigation projects constructed by the Chhattisgarh government in the upstream of Mahanadi.

He also sought to know the steps taken by the Odisha government to mitigate the resultant water crisis in the state.