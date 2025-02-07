Bhubaneswar: The state government is planning to set up a new city near Bhubaneswar to cater to the ever-rising population in the Odisha capital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions in this regard with the senior officials while reviewing the programmes and projects of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department at the Lokseva Bhawan here today.

The state government is also mulling to establish a greater economic region comprising Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Chief Minister also held discussions in this regard with the senior officials.

The state government has planned to develop altogether 8,500 sq km area with all necessary infrastructure under the proposed economic region.

The greater economic region has been planned to cater to the needs of next 50 years. The proposed mega project will be a major step towards realizing the Viksit Odisha (developed state) goals by 2036.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Bhubaneswar metro rail project.