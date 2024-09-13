Bhubaneswar: The state government has sought support and cooperation from the Centre to establish a world-class maritime institute in Odisha.

While participating in the 20th Maritime State Development Council in Goa, Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena urged the Centre to provide the necessary assistance for establishment of the maritime institute or university in Odisha to create skilled human resources for the sector.

The Minister also sought support from the Central government for the development of ports and maritime infrastructure in the state.

The Maritime State Development Council was organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Jena emphasized upon Odisha’s commitment to transform its maritime infrastructure.

“Odisha is aligning its initiatives with the Centre’s Harit Nauka guidelines, including the introduction of a 20-seater solar-electric boat in Chilika lake. The state government also plans to retrofit 2,696 registered boats into solar-electric hybrid boats to reduce emissions and promote green fuels,” said the Minister.

Jena also drew the attention of the Centre for development of a major port, cruise terminal and marina in Odisha to leverage its 480-km coastline for the purpose of tourism and connectivity.

The Minister pleaded for development of fishing harbours and jetties in Odisha.