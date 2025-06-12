Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department on Thursday published the first selection merit list for admission into Plus 3 courses for the academic session 2025-26.

Total 2,65,590 students had applied for admission into different Undergraduate (UG) programmes-2025, out of which 1,75,722 have been selected in the first phase.

As per the statistics report of first selection of UG degree courses, the Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, tops in list of highest cut-off marks in Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

As per the statistics report published by the Higher Education Department, the highest cut-off marks in the Ravenshaw University in Arts stream is 92.80 % (Political Science), 93.67 % in Physical Science (Physics) and 94.00 % in Biological Science (Zoology) both in Science stream and 90.50 % in Commerce stream.

Om Maa Saraswati Sanskrit (Degree) College, Rajgangpur, tops in list of highest cut-off marks with 68.67 % in Shastri course. The highest cut-off marks in Self-Financing stream is registered at Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar, with 88.83 % (Computer Science) and University Law College, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar stood in the top in Law stream with 87.80% cut-off marks for admission into 5-Year Integrated B.A.LL.B course.

Of total selected candidates for admission into UG programme in various streams, 45,855 students are in Science, 1,07,069 in Arts, 16,205 in Commerce, 3,371 in Shastri, 3,051 in Self-Financing and 171 in Law.

The selected students, who will choose the “Freeze” option have to report at the selected colleges on 13.06.2025, 16.06.2025 and 17.06.2025 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM to complete the admission related formalities.