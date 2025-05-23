Bhubaneswar: The state government has issued the timeline for admission into the Plus II courses at all higher secondary schools in Odisha for 2025-26 academic session.

Eligible students have been asked to submit their applications through the SAMS portal (www.samsodisha.gov.in) for admissions into Plus II Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational Studies and Upashastri in all higher secondary schools affiliated to Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, and Jagannath Sanskrit University at Puri.

The students can apply through the online common application form (CAF) from 2 pm on May 24, said the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education today.

The last date for submission of online applications is June 30 (till 11.45 pm), it added.

The first selection merit list will be published at 11.45 am on July 7. The admissions will be done between July 8 and 14.

The classes are scheduled to commence on July 24, said Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.