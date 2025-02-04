Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) released the timetable for the annual Odisha Plus II Examination-2025 scheduled from February 18 to March 27.

The timetable of the upcoming examination has been out for all streams -- Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence and Vocational course.

Here's Odisha CHSE Exam-2025 Timetable:

The candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/hall 15 minutes before the examination.

The examination will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

A district-level squad will be constituted to curb malpractice at Plus II Examination-2025.

According to reports, two groups will be formed in large districts, only one group will be assigned for small districts for zero-malpractice during Plus 2 examination at examination centres. All the expenses will be borne by the CHSE.

Total 3,93,618 candidates have registered to appear in the examination at 1276 centres in all streams this year. As per the rule, the results will be declared 45 days after completion of examination.

