Bhubaneswar: Results of Plus Two Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will be announced tomorrow.

Chairman of the council, Mrunal Kanti Das informed results of Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Plus II course will be announced simultaneously tomorrow at 4 PM.

As many as 3.93 lakh students sat for the Plus II Examination this year.

Earlier in the day, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond stated the Plus II results will be announced within two days.

As the Plus II results were not announced, the Higher Education Department today extended the last date for Plus III admission till June 1.

The last date for admission into Plus III courses was on May 20, 2025.