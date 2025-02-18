Bhubaneswar: The annual Plus Two examinations conducted by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) commenced across the state today. On the first day, students from the Science stream appeared for their MIL paper.

Examinations for Arts and Commerce stream students are set to begin tomorrow, with the exams scheduled to continue until March 27.

A total of 3,93,618 students are appearing for the exams at 1,276 centres across Odisha. Among them, 2,47,391 students belong to the Arts stream, 1,14,980 to Science, 25,526 to Commerce, and 5,721 to Vocational Education.

To prevent question paper leaks and curb malpractice, the CHSE has implemented a four-tier security system. District-level squads have been deployed to oversee the process, while zonal-level squads, observers, and internal squads at the college level will conduct random and surprise visits to examination centres to ensure strict adherence to rules.

Additionally, the CHSE has set up 205 Examination Management Hubs for secure storage of question papers.