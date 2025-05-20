Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to announce the Plus Two Examinations 2025 results within the next two days, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said today.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Gond assured that the results would be declared without any further delay.

Students and their parents across the state have been anxiously waiting for the results, which are crucial for higher education admissions.

Today is the last day to submit applications for Plus Three admissions. The minister said the state government plans to urge the Higher Education Department to extend the deadline.

“We will discuss with the Higher Education Department to extend the deadline,” he added.

The government’s move aims to ensure that students awaiting their Plus Two results do not miss the opportunity to apply for higher studies.