Berhampur: A day after a woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her male friend on Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district, police have arrested 10 youths in this connection.

The arrest comes a few hours after the shocking incident triggered massive public outrage over rising crimes against women. All the accused are from Hinjili area in the district and were nabbed following a formal police complaint.

As per reports, the woman and her male friend had gone to Gopalpur beach to celebrate Raja festival on Monday. At around 8.30 pm, the duo was sitting in a secluded spot on the beach when a group of around 10 miscreants intercepted them and extorted a sum of Rs 1000 cash by showing pictures of the couple clicked by the gang.

They then demanded additional payments through digital mode and threatened to make the photographs viral if the couple did not comply. When the latter begged to spare them, the accused youths tied up hands of the woman's friend and assaulted him.

Three of them then allegedly took turns and gangraped the woman in presence of her friend. Later, Gopalpur police registered a case after a complaint was filed and started investigation. Sources said three of the accused tried to flee to another State but were nabbed by the cops. Initially seven accused were detained for interrogation. Subsequent probe led to arrest of all the accused, official authorities informed, adding that the survivor's medical examination has been done and further investigation is underway.