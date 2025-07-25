Berhampur: As many as 19 persons were arrested by Odisha Police on charges of gambling in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district here today.

The crackdown, reported in Bidipur village within Jagannathprasad police limits, was carried out by Bhanjanagar SDPO Dipak Mishra on the orders of Ganjam SP based on specific intelligence about the illicit activity.

As per reports, police got information about the gambling den operating in a dense forest in Bidipur since a couple of months. Acting on the reliable tip-off after tracking the nexus for a few weeks, a team lead by the SDPO carried out a swift raid and busted the racket. While 19 individuals were arrested, police recovered Rs 4 lakh cash apart from five bikes, two cars and 17 mobile phones from their possession.

Sources said the jungle served as a perfect hideout for the gambling den, allowing the members to shield themselves from the clutches of law enforcement agencies.

Following the raid, the arrested accused were taken into custody for further interrogation. A case has been registered.

Locals said betting games witness a surge as Dussehra starts approaching, keeping the police on their toes. Meanwhile, official authorities informed that the raid was part of their concerted efforts to maintain law and order and curb any kind of anti-social activities.