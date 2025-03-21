Jeypore: In a major crackdown, police claimed to have busted a major sex trafficking racket by rescuing two women and apprehended three employees of a lodge in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput district.

They have also detained a person, purportedly a client who had approached the two women.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops carried out a planned operation and raided the lodge located in a prime location in the town.

As per reports, police received information of illicit activities being carrried out in the lodge and carried out the raid. During the operation, two women were reportedly found with a customer and were rescued. Three lodge employees along with the customer were detained for their alleged involvement in the sex racket.

Official sources said all the accused are being interrogated as part of the investigation and efforts are being made to trace the extent of the racket to nab all others who are part of the illegal business.