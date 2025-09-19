Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha Police has elevated the sensational murder case of female traffic cop Subhamitra Sahu to the 'Red Flag' category signifying a fast-tracked, high-priority investigation.

Official sources informed that the case will now be probed under the direct supervision of the Crime Branch DGP. Along with coordinated support to the Commissionerate Police, the agency will also examine all evidence and data earlier collected by the police at Capital and Khuntuni stations. Both the CAW (Crime Against Women) and CW (Cyber Wing) units will monitor the case closely.

The inquiry will also link possible connections between the death of Aparna, Deepak's first wife, and Subhamitra's murder.

The official categorisation of the case in the 'Red Flag' category implies that the chargesheet has to be submitted within 60 days of FIR registration. Once submitted, the marshalling officer will ensure the timely appearance of the prosecution witnesses before the court, expediting the process.

The 25 year-old cop went missing on September 6 after duty. Her body was found 12 days later, buried in a jungle in Ghatagaon in Keonjhar. Subsequent probe led to arrest of her husband Deepak Raut, who admitted to have strangled her with two aides. With the motive being linked to money disputes and Rs 1 crore insurance policy in Subhamitra's name, death of Deepak's first wife has also come under scanner after it was found that he had claimed Rs 1 crore insurance payout after her death.