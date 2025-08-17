Bhubaneswar: The ‘Operation Garuda’, launched by the Odisha Police, has achieved significant results in curbing crime, illegal drug trade and anti-social activities in the state.

The special enforcement drive was launched by the Odisha Police on August 1 this year and it continued till August 16.

During the drive, the police have executed as many as 3,643 NBWs across the state. They have seized over 47,000 litres of illicit liquor and registered as many as 1,806 excise cases in this regard, said the Odisha Police in a statement today.

The cops have seized 63 firearms and 95 rounds of ammunition as part of their crackdown on illegal weapons during Operation Garuda, it added.

According to the cops, over 3,000 kg ganja and 664 gram brown sugar have been seized across the country and 57 NDPS cases have been registered in this regard during the drive.

The police have seized Rs 6.28 lakh in cash and 55 vehicles, including 52 bikes, as part of their action against gambling in the state under Operation Garuda. Altogether 70 cases have been registered in this regard.

The police have also registered 163 cases of drunken drive and seized 163 vehicles across the state. As many as 406 criminals have been arrested during Operation Garuda, said Odisha Police.

As per the data, the highest number of 383 NBWs have been executed and 11 firearms and 55 rounds of ammunitions have been seized in Ganjam district. As many as 30 people have been arrested for illegal arms trafficking in the district.

The highest number of 10 gambling cases were detected in Sambalpur district. The cops have seized Rs 31,760 in cash and arrested 18 gamblers in the western Odisha district.

The police seized over 50 kg ganja and 2,599 bottles of cough syrup in Sambalpur during Operation Garuda. They have registered 12 NDPS cases and arrested 24 persons in this regard.

According to Odisha Police, the highest number of 182 excise cases were registered and 1,612 litres of illicit liquor were seized in Sambalpur district. As many as 182 people have been arrested in this regard.

During the drive, the cops have seized 5 tonnes of explosives and arrested five persons in this connection in Kandhamal district.

“These notable achievements stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication, seamless coordination, and unrelenting zeal exhibited by all districts in ensuring the grand success of Operation Garuda. The concerted efforts of the force have once again reinforced our commitment towards safeguarding society from emerging threats,” said Odisha Police.

All SPs are hereby directed to sustain such operations with renewed vigor and equal intensity in the days ahead, so as to decisively curb various menaces and antisocial elements, thereby upholding peace, security, and public confidence across the state, it added.