Bhubaneswar: As part of the preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra, Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Monday held a high-level review meeting in the coastal town of Puri, focusing on security, crowd management, and traffic control.

During the meeting, Khurania assigned specific tasks and offered guidance to senior police officials to ensure seamless coordination during the grand festival which going to commence from June 27 this year. Speaking to mediapersons in Puri, DGP Khurania said that for the first time, drones from the Odisha Police’s Coastal Wing will be deployed for aerial surveillance during the festival.

He further added that the Marine Police and Coast Guard boats will patrol the sea to strengthen coastal security. The entire coastal town area will be brought under CCTV surveillance, and drones with Artificial Intelligence support will assist in monitoring crowd movement and traffic regulation. The Odisha Police will use Artificial Intelligence-based systems to enhance situational awareness and crowd control during the grand Rath Yatra.

The DGP noted that central agencies like the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Coast Guard, and the Indian Navy will work in coordination with Odisha Police to ensure multi-agency synergy. He stated that special emphasis was laid on close collaboration among all forces involved. CCTV cameras will be installed at various railway stations and resting zones for devotees, while police will expand camera coverage in high-density crowd areas.

The DGP also reviewed station-level management plans and discussed potential enhancements in other key areas. DGP Khurania emphasized that the police are ready to meet every possible challenge during this mega religious event. He assured that Odisha Police will ensure elaborate and tight security arrangements in Puri during the festival.

The DG of Odisha Police also informed the media persons that keeping in view the sensitivities of the 12th century Jagannath Temple, an armoured vehicle ‘Rakshak’ along with a team of Special Tactical Unit (STU), have been provided to Puri. The STU team is a dedicated urban warfare counter-terrorist force consisting of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel who are trained alongside the National Security Guard (NSG).

