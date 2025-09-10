Phulbani: Days after a 14 year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped inside a car in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police have arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the crime. The absconding accused- a married man- was identified as Prasant Pradhan (27) of Daringbadi. Prasant was nabbed from Burjubadi village following a police raid. His car has also been seized.

On September 5, the minor girl, a Class IX student, had visited her sister in Daringbadi for Ganesh 'visarjan' (immersion). She was returning from the ceremony when the accused intercepted her. He dragged her into his car and then raped her in a secluded area. Prasant also threatened her of dire consequence if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The following day, when the girl went back home, she shared the ordeal with her parents after which the family reported the matter to the police. Basing on the complaint, Daringbadi police registered a case and started investigation.

Later, getting tip-off on whereabouts of the accused, police raided the location and arrested Prasant from Burjubadi village.

Police confirmed that the accused was arrested and booked under POCSO Act. The victim's statement has been recorded and her medical examination conducted. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized. "We got a tip-off on the presence of the accused in Burjubadi village. Following the cues, we nabbed him. He had been on the run after committing the crime. His car has also been seized. He has been produced in court after medical examination," said Daringbadi IIC Jayant Sethy, who led the search team.