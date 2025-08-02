Bhubaneswar: Minutes after news broke of the death of the 16-year-old girl from Balanga, who had suffered severe burn injuries, the Odisha Police stated no evidence has been found so far to establish the involvement of any other individual in the incident.

In a post on X, the Odisha Police said the investigation into the Balanga case has been conducted carefully and is now in its final stages. “So far, involvement of any other individual has not been established,” the post read, urging the public to refrain from making sensational statements.

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ଘଟଣାରେ ପୀଡିତା ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଆମେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିଷ୍ଠାର ସହ କରାଯାଇଛି। ତଦନ୍ତ ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସାରିଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ତଦନ୍ତ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଅନ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତି ନ ଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି। ଏଣୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ ଯେ,ଏହି… — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 2, 2025

The minor girl succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for nearly two weeks at AIIMS, New Delhi. She had sustained 75% burn injuries and was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on July 19 for advanced treatment.

The girl was reportedly set on fire on July 19 in the Balanga area of Odisha’s Puri district. According to reports, three unidentified youths on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted her, tied a handkerchief around her face, doused her with an inflammable liquid, and set her ablaze. The incident occurred around 5 to 7 kilometres from the Balanga police station.

Condoling her death, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X that despite the efforts of the State Government and a team of specialist doctors at AIIMS New Delhi, her life could not be saved. He also prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nimapara legislator Pravati Parida also expressed her condolences over the tragic incident.

A few days ago, Puri SP Pinak Mishra confirmed the girl’s statement had been recorded at AIIMS New Delhi. The statement was taken by the IIC of Balanga Police Station, in the presence of a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).