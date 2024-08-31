Baripada: The Odisha Vigilance officials today nabbed a police officer while accepting bribe to help a youth in connection with a case against him.

Rama Chandra Soren, the Assistant Sub Inspector of Baripada Town Police Station in Mayurbhanj district, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance personnel while accepting ₹6,000 bribe from Sudhansu Sekhar Dutta.

The ASI had been demanding ₹7,000 to drop the name of Dutta from a case. After a bargain, the ASI agreed for a bribe amount of ₹1,000 less than what he was demanding.

Dutta said his uncle and aunt had filed a police complaint at the Baripada Police Station following a family dispute. Soren was harassing Dutta and his family and demanded ₹7,000 to drop the case.

Unable to arrange the bribe amount, Dutta knocked the doors of the Odisha Vigilance and sought justice. Based on Dutta’s complaint, a team of Vigilance officials from Balasore division laid a trap.

While the ASI of Baripada Town Police Station was accepting ₹6,000 from the complainant in front of the police station, the Vigilance team caught the police official red-handed. Soren has been apprehended, and the entire bribe money has been recovered from him and seized.

The Vigilance has been conducting simultaneous raids at two locations associated with Soren suspecting him amassing disproportionate assets.

The Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.10/2024 U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Soren.