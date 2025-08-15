Bhubaneswar: The inspector in-charge (IIC) of Astarang police station in Odisha’s Puri district has been placed under suspension for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty during his previous posting as sub-inspector at Jeypore police station in Koraput district.

Director General of police (DGP) in Odisha, YB Khurania, placed Astarang police IIC Rajesh Baliar Singh under suspension with immediate effect.

The DGP suspended Baliar Sing by exercising the power conferred upon him as per Rule 840 of PMR-1940. The Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack today issued an office order in this regard.

Baliar Singh has been directed to report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Range, during the suspension period.