Bhubaneswar: In an initiative to raise public awareness about India's revamped criminal justice system, the Odisha Police is organizing the "Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition" at the Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar. The exhibition highlights the implementation of the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — which came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing outdated colonial statutes.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on March 6, 2026, by Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah. Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Director General of Police (DGP), Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, shared these details during a press conference at Police Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

The exhibition will be open to the general public from March 7 to March 10, 2026, providing an accessible platform for citizens to learn about the modernised legal framework.

Addressing the media, DGP Khurania emphasised that these reforms transition India's criminal justice system from a colonial "punitive" approach to a contemporary "justice-oriented" one. The new laws prioritize victims' rights and dignity, mandate timely investigations and trials, and embed the principle that "justice delayed is justice denied" into the legal structure. Interactive Educational Journey: "From Crime Scene to High Court"

The exhibition features an integrated educational experience across 10 stalls, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, guiding visitors through the complete judicial process — "From Crime Scene to High Court."

Key highlights include:

Technological and Scientific Advancements:

e-Sakshya for digital evidence management.

NAFIS (National Automated Fingerprint Identification System) for biometric identification.

Mobile Forensic Units for on-site scientific investigations.

Mandatory forensic examinations for serious crimes.

Operational Stalls:

Emergency Response (112).

Police Station procedures.

Hospital coordination.

Forensic Laboratories.

Public Prosecution.

District Courts.

Prisons.

High Court operations.

Specialized Units and Social Safety:

Role of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in anti-Maoist operations.

Contributions of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) during natural calamities.

Focus on police modernization, empowerment, and prevention of crimes against women.

Khurania reaffirmed the Odisha Police's dedication to public education on this historic transformation. By leveraging scientific investigations, modern technology, and active citizen participation, the force aims to deliver swift and fair justice to victims.

The event was also attended by Binaytosh Mishra (DGP, Crime Branch) and Arun Bothra (ADGP, Railways and Coastal Security).