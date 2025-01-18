Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Recruitment Board invited application for recruitment of various posts including sub inspector under state Home Department.

As per the notification, the police service examination will be conducted for recruitment of total 933 posts, of which 609 sub inspector posts, 253 sub inspector of police (Armed) posts, 47 station officer (fire service) posts and 24 assistant jailor posts.

The online registration and submission of applications starts at 10 am on January 20. The last date for application will be on February 10.

To apply for the posts, the candidates need to visit official website of Odisha Police.

The examination fee has been exempted for all categories of candidates.