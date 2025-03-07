Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the upcoming examination for Group-B posts, which was initially scheduled for March 8 and 9.

The board has not provided any reason for the postponement but assured candidates that a revised date would be announced in advance.

The decision comes amid growing concerns among job aspirants regarding a possible clash between the OPRB Group-B exam and the Railway Constable recruitment test.

Over the past few days, many candidates expressed their worries about managing both examinations, leading to speculation that the board might reconsider the schedule.

The OPRB has urged candidates to stay updated through official notifications for further details on the revised exam date.