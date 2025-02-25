Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Recruitment Board released the examination dates for the post of SI and other equivalent ranks in different districts of the state.

As per the notification, the OMR based recruitment examination for the post of SI will be held on March 8 and other positions on March 9, 2025.

The candidates have been advised to download Admit cards to know the details about the examination centres and schedule of examination from Odisha Police website from March 1 onwards using their credentials.

CANDIDATES MUST READ CAREFULLY THE FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS AND OBSERVE THE SAME METICULOUSLY WITHOUT FAIL. THEY SHOULD ALSO READ THE INSTRUCTIONS AS MENTIONED ON THE ADMIT CARD, QUESTION BOOKLET AND OMR ANSWER SHEET.

1. Silence must be observed in the examination hall ALWAYS.

2. The candidates must note that his/her admission to the examination is strictly provisional. In the event of any information furnished by the candidate being found false or incorrect or ineligibility being detected at any stage after admission of the candidate to the examination, his/her candidature shall be rejected.

3. (i) The candidate is advised to bring his / her Admit Card (AC) to the examination hall / room to secure admission. He / She must read the instructions printed on the Admit Card.

(ii) The candidate must also bring his/her Photo ID Card in original (i.e. Aadhaar Card / E-Aadhaar Printout) and its photocopy. On the copy of Identity proof, the candidates should write his/her Roll No, on the top and put his/her full signature and date at the bottom. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the premises without original Photo ID Card and a photo-copy, which is to be handed over to the Invigilator.

(iii) The photo-copy of Photo ID Card will be collected at the end of the examination/during signing of attendance sheet in the second sitting Paper-II. However, candidates applying for Station Officer (Fire) post will bring another copy of ID proof and furnish similarly on 09.03.2025 after completion of Paper-III.

(iv) If you do not carry photo-copy of your Photo ID Card, you will not be allowed to enter the Examination Hall.

(v) The candidate is required to put his/her full signature in the attendance sheet in presence of the concerned Invigilator. Such signature of the candidate should tally with his/her signature already submitted earlier in his / her online application.

(vi) The candidate is advised to bring his/her own ball point pen containing blue or black ink.

(vii) The candidates except who are also applying for Station Officer (Fire) must hand over the Admit Card and copy of the Photo ID Card to the Invigilator after completion of the paper II examination. Candidates applying for Station Officer (Fire) will hand over copy of Admit Card on 09.03.2025.

4. The candidates should not take any article into the examination hall except the article(s) mentioned in Para-(i), (ii) & (vi) above. He/she should leave his / her books/notes or any article at the entrance of the premises at his/her own risk.

5. Any kind of digital and manual wrist watches shall not be allowed.

6. No SCRIBE shall be allowed to any candidate to mark answers, for reasons whatsoever.

7. The candidates are required to occupy their seats in the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes prior to commencement of the examination and 15 minutes prior to each sitting preparatory activities will commence. No candidate shall be admitted into the Examination Hall after the scheduled time of commencement of the examination under any circumstances whatsoever,

8. (i) Electronic or any other type of calculators, cellular / mobile phones, pagers, pen-drive or any other electronic equipment or device or any other equipment capable of being used as a communication device are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of the above instruction shall entail disciplinary action including ban /expulsion from the present and future examinations.

(ii) Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones to the venue of the examination, as arrangements for their safe keeping cannot be assured.

9. The candidate should carefully read and follow the instructions printed on the cover of the Question Booklet and on the back page of OMR Answer Sheet, which will be provided to him/her in the examination hall.

10. As soon as the candidate receives the OMR Answer Sheet, he/ she should check that it is numbered. If it is found un-numbered, he/she should at once get it replaced by a numbered one.

WARNING: The candidates are required to fill-up and darken all the required fields such as Roll No, Question Booklet Set and Question Booklet number etc. in the OMR Answer Sheets as well as fill up Question Booklet Serial No. and Answer Sheet Serial No. in the Attendance Sheet on each sitting in blue / black ball point Pen carefully. Wrongly encircled/filled up Roll Number and other information as required will lead to rejection of the OMR Answer Sheet and Zero mark will be awarded.

(i) Before filling OMR Answer Sheet, the candidate should remember that OMR Answer Sheets are evaluated by computer software. This software is very sensitive and can only read properly filled circles. Do not tamper or scratch the OMR Answer Sheet. Only provide the required information correctly on the OMR Answer Sheet as per instructions.

(ii) In case of damaged, misprinted OMR Answer sheet or incorrect filling of roll number, Question Booklet Set code etc, please return it to the Invigilator before answering on it and claim a buffer OMR Answer Sheet.

(iii) Invalidation of OMR Answer Sheet due to incomplete / incorrect filling of answer sheet will be the sole responsibility of the candidate.

(iv) The candidate is also required to put his/her full signature in Ball Point Pen and to put his/her Left Thumb Impression in stamp pad ink at the appropriate spaces provided in the Attendance Sheet.

(v) The Answer Sheet contains 100/200 slots having 4 (Four) circles each. Candidate will darken the circle fully which is the correct answer.

(vi) The Invigilator is also required to enter the Question Booklet set in Ball Point Pen at the appropriate space in the Answer Sheet of the candidate. Candidate should ensure that this requirement has been complied with by the concerned Invigilator.

The encoding of Question Booklet and Roll Number by each candidate at appropriate spaces should tally with entry of Roll Number and Question Booklet set made by the Invigilator with reference to the set printed on the cover page of the Question Booklet.

(vii) As soon as the Question Booklet is supplied to the candidate, he/she should verify that the Question Booklet relates to the examination to which he/she has been admitted and Question Booklet set, viz. 'A' or 'B' or 'C' or 'D' has been indicated on top right-hand corner of the Question Booklet. He / She should then write his/her Roll number (not his/her name) clearly in Ball Point Pen in the space provided for the purpose on the cover of the Question Booklet.

(viii) Immediately after commencement of the examination, the candidate should check that the Question Booklet supplied to him/her does not have any unprinted or torn or missing pages or items etc. If so, he/she should bring it to the notice of the Invigilator and get it replaced by a complete Question Booklet of the same series. This must be done before starting to answer.

(ix) Failure to observe any of the aforesaid instructions may entail loss of marks for the Paper.

11. The candidate must use only Ball Point Pen (Blue or Black) for marking his/her responses (Answer) on the Answer OMR Sheet. The candidate should take due care, so that there is no smudging while answering the questions in the Answer Sheet.

12. The Answer Sheet must be handled very carefully. It should not be folded, mutilated or torn during handling. There should not be any extraneous marking on the Answer Sheet nor should anything be written on the reverse thereof.

13. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the examination hall/room till the expiry of the full time allotted for the paper. No candidate should leave the examination hall/room without the permission of the invigilator. Before leaving, he/she must hand over the original OMR Answer Sheet to the invigilator.

14. He / she should not tamper with or mutilate or take away the OMR Answer Sheet with him/her. He / She will be penalised for any such attempt.

The candidates are allowed to take with them the duplicate copy/ second page of the OMR Answer Sheet along with the Question Booklet after completion of the examination, for their reference. The detaching of the copy must be done very very carefully. If the OMR Sheet is torn, even on the edges, the answer sheet may not get scanned as the process is automatic and computerised.

15. No candidates will be allowed to go to the toilet during the last 30 minutes of the examination. He/she must not carry any examination material, e.g. Question Booklet or Answer Sheet with him/her to the toilet or outside the examination hall/room. Before going to toilet, the candidate must turn his/her Answer Sheet/Rough Sheet upside down on his/her table/desk. If a candidate slips away from the toilet, he/she will not be allowed to re-enter the examination hall.

16. No candidate shall copy from the paper of any other candidate, nor permit his/her own papers to be copied, neither give nor attempt to give, neither obtain nor attempt to obtain irregular assistance of any description.

17. Candidate, on any account, is not allowed to speak to or communicate with others in any manner, while he/she is in the examination hall/room/place.

18. The candidate should carefully note that copying or making extracts of any item or page of the Question Booklet by him/her for any purpose, whatsoever, is strictly prohibited while the examination is in progress. He/she will be penalized for any such attempt and his candidature will be rejected forthwith.

19. Smoking or taking tea etc, in the examination hall/room is strictly prohibited. Match Box or Cigarette lighter is not allowed in the examination hall/room.

20. The Candidate must abide by the instructions given above and such further instructions as may be given by the Invigilator during the examination.

If a candidate fails to do so or indulges any disorderly or improper conduct, he/she will render himself/herself liable for expulsion from the present and/or future examinations and/or such other punishment as the OPRB may deem fit to impose.

21. The candidate will furnish such necessary and correct information as may be asked for from him/her in the examination hall by the Invigilator / Centre Superintendent. Failing to do so can lead to disqualification.

22. Travelling and other expenses shall be borne by the candidate.

23. The provisions of the Odisha Conduct of Examination Act, 1988 (Odisha Act 2 of 1988) and other laws of State are applicable to the examinations conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

24. It is pertinent to note that as per Section 9 of the Act, whoever contravenes any of the provisions of Sections 3 to 8 shall, on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to three thousand rupees, but shall not be less than five hundred rupees or with both.

25. Any misconduct on the part of candidate during the examination will be seriously viewed by the OPRB and his/her candidature will be liable for rejection.

NB: Candidates are advised to take care that there is no palpable discrepancies in their appearance with the photos and signature already submitted. Impersonation is a criminal offence. Any effort may result in serious consequence including immediate arrest of the candidate by the police as well as the person who tries to impersonate.

26. Candidates are advised to locate the Test Centre and its accessibility at least one day before the test so that they can reach the test center in time for the test. OPRB will not be responsible for late coming because of any transportation delay or any other issue whatsoever. It shall be the responsibility of the candidate to reach the examination Centre one hour before the commencement of the examination.Failure to reach after 9:30 A.M. may mean that candidate cannot enter the Hall 30 minutes before commencement of examination and therefore, the candidate will not be able to appear at the examination.