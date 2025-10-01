Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on examination malpractice, police have arrested 117 people in connection with a massive racket aimed at sabotaging the upcoming Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

Of those arrested, 114 are candidates who had applied for the exam, while the remaining three are agents accused of facilitating the scheme, officials informed on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Berhampur police intercepted three AC sleeper buses near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. The buses, which had started from Baramunda Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar, were carrying 117 passengers. During questioning, it was revealed that 114 of them were exam applicants, travelling with the help of three agents linked to a wider network.

According to police, the candidates had conspired to acquire confidential question papers in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, before returning to Bhubaneswar to appear for the test. Each candidate had agreed to pay a hefty sum of Rs 25 lakh—with Rs 10 lakh to be paid upfront and the remaining Rs 15 lakh after securing the job.

“This was an organised attempt to sabotage the SI examination,” Odisha Police stated, adding that more agents are suspected to be involved.

An FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 at Golanthara Police Station in Berhampur district. All 117 accused have been arrested under sections 319(2)/318(4)/338/336(3)/340(2)/111/61(2)/3(5) of BNS read with Sec 11(1)/12(1) of The Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 and will be produced in court for interrogation. Further investigation is underway to trace the larger network.

Meanwhile, in light of the exposure of the racket, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board has postponed the Sub-Inspector written examination scheduled for October 5 and 6. A fresh date will be announced soon, and candidates have been advised to check the official website odishapolice.gov.in for updates.