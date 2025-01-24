Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has decided to prioritize coastal security by implementing new measures and forming an independent board for better management and surveillance along the state’s coastline, said DGP YB Khurania after a high-level meeting between senior officials of the Police and the Indian Coast Guard.

The board will consist of officers from the Odisha Police and the Indian Coast Guard. These officials will conduct thorough surveys and assess the security needs of coastal areas. Retired officers from the Coast Guard and Navy will be deployed under the Marine Police to utilize their expertise in coastal security, the top cop said.

Increased patrolling in coastal regions, expansion of aerial surveillance for better monitoring, and establishment of a Command and Control setup for swift coordination and response are among the major aspects of the plan. The board will work towards identifying specific requirements for coastal security, and after reviewing the survey reports, necessary arrangements will be made in this regard, he said

Khurania emphasized the importance of securing the state’s coastline and ensuring effective coordination between the police and the Coast Guard.