Malkangiri: Odisha police unearthed a Maoist dump in left wing extremism (LWE) affected Malkangiri district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

On receiving tip-off, a police team led by Malkangiri SP Vivekanand Sharma carried out search at Kantapali area under MV-79 police limits, Jinelguda and Tokalguda under Motu police limits in Malkangiri district bordering Sukma district of neighbouring state Chhatisgarh on Saturday.

During the searches, the security forces uncovered one of the major Maoist dumps at around 4.30 pm on January 11.

They also seized a huge quanity of arms and ammunitions and other Maoist articles at these above sites. The seized items included -- 1 SLR rifle with sling, 2 SLR Magazines, 4 ammunition charger clips, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR Ball ammunitions, 2 rounds of .303 Ball ammunitions, 1 Magazine pouch, 1 tooth brush, 2 soaps, 1 shirt, 1/2 Mtr jungle patch cloth, 1 marker, 1 whistle cord, 1 torch, 1 handkerchief, 1 screwdriver, 1 syringe, 1 soap box, 1 mobile phone with SIM and some Maoist literatures.

"It is suspected that these explosives along with other articles belong to Maoists cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to use these targetting civilians and security forces," said the Malkangiri SP.