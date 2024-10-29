Bhubaneswar: Time limit for bursting fire crackers has been announced by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.

The pollution control board stated during Deepawali, firecrackers will be allowed between 7 pm and 9 pm only. Bursting of series of firecrackers and crackers generating a noise level of 125 decibels is not allowed.

The board said firecrackers should not be burst near gardens and parks or areas falling under silence zone. Areas within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places have been declared as silence zones.

Only green firecrackers are allowed in open areas. The board advised to avoid using firecrackers near slum and structures that are easily flammable on road and busy traffic.

The board stated children below 10 years are not allowed to burst sound generating firecrackers.

It is worth to be mentioned the Supreme Court has banned production and sale of crackers except green crackers. Barium and banned chemicals in fire crackers are not allowed, the pollution control board said.